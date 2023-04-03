OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Power outages are spreading across northern Utah as a late winter storm hits the state on Monday morning.

As of 7:30 a.m. on April 3, Rocky Mountain Power’s (RMP) outage map reports 45 outages in Utah, affecting over 3,500 customers. That number has been steadily rising since the early morning, which was a little over 600 just after 6 a.m.

The majority of RMP customers affected are in the Ogden area, where multiple outages have been reported. According to the outage map, 3,079 customers are without power between Ogden and South Ogden.

Crews are investigating the exact causes of the outages and are working on restoring power as soon as possible. Many of the Ogden outages are estimated to be restored by 3 p.m. this afternoon, though some outages are estimated to be restored by 5 p.m. at the latest.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

North Salt Lake and Salt Lake City are also affected by the winter storm hitting the area with roughly 100 customers without power across the two cities. Crews are estimating having power restored by 3 p.m. at the latest in North Salt Lake and 1:30 p.m. at the latest in Salt Lake City.

Rocky Mountain Power was expecting winter-related power outages with the current winter storm passing through the state. In a statement on Sunday night, Rocky Mountain Power warned of heavy snow on the Wasatch Front and high winds in southern Utah.

Crews were placed on standby and to be ready to respond around the clock with restoration efforts to minimize how long customers would be without power.

Customers can track the power outages by visiting RMP’s outage map online, by using the RMP app, or by texting ‘OUT’ to 759677 to receive updates during the restoration process.

Rocky Mountain Power reminds customers to treat any downed wires as live and dangerous and down trees should be avoided as well, especially if they are touching powerlines.