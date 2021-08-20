UPDATE: Power restored after over 5,000 people lose power in SLC, Sugar House

UPDATE: FRIDAY 8/20/21 6:14 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of 5:29 p.m., Rocky Mountain Power says power has been restored to all customers affected by the power outage in Salt Lake City and Sugar House.

————————————————————————————————————————

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Over 5,000 people have been impacted by a power outage in Salt Lake City, Friday afternoon.

According to Rocky Mountain Power, 5,148 customers are without power in the Sugar House and Salt Lake City areas.

Crews are currently looking into what may have caused the outage.

We are aware of a power outage impacting 5,148 customers in Sugar House and Salt Lake City, UT. We have dispatched crews to investigate and make repairs. To report your outage text "OUT" to 759677. — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) August 20, 2021

Rocky Mountain Power did not provide an estimated time of when power may be restored.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.