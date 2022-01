UTAH (ABC4) – Nearly 10,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers are without power across Salt Lake County Wednesday evening.

According to Rocky Mountain Power, 9,800 customers across the Bluffdale, Herriman, Riverton and South Jordan areas have been affected by the outage.

Crews are already investigating the cause and working to repair the outage.

RMP says power is expected to be restored around 11:30 p.m.

