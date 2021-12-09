Power outage affects thousands in West Valley and Taylorsville

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A large power outage is affecting thousands of residents in West Valley City and Taylorsville on Thursday morning.

Around 2,403 people are estimated to be impacted by the outage. On Thursday, a large storm system is currently covering many parts of Utah, with snowfall expected to impact roads and power lines.

Rocky Mountain Power says the outage was first reported around 8 a.m. and affects those residing in zip codes 84129, 84119, and 84123.

Rocky Mountain Power says it is aware of the outage and has sent crews to restore power as soon as possible.

The cause of the outage has not been determined, but crews are currently investigating the situation. The estimated time of restoration is 11 a.m. but that could change.

To report a power outage or keep track of updates, click here or text “OUT” to 759677.