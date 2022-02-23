Power outage affects thousands in Weber County

Local News

by: Vivian Chow

Posted: / Updated:

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A power outage has left thousands without electricity in Weber County on Wednesday morning.

Rocky Mountain Power says over 1,800 residents have been affected.

Crews were notified of the outage around 12:23 a.m. Wednesday morning and officials say power should be restored before 12 p.m. today, but that could change.

Currently, a swath of northern Utah cities are without power.

As Utah continues to fall under a Winter Weather Advisory, snow and wind continue to cause dangerous road conditions along with electricity outages.

Crews are currently working to restore power as soon as possible.

To report new outages or keep track of current power outages, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories