WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A massive power outage has left thousands without electricity in areas throughout Weber County on Tuesday.

Rocky Mountain Power says over 1,100 residents are currently affected. Multiple outages are causing major power loss throughout the area.

Crews were first notified of the outage around 7:50 a.m. early Tuesday morning and are currently on scene working to restore power.

The cause of the power outage is not yet known and officials are still investigating the source.

Rocky Mountain does not have an estimated time of power restoration.

