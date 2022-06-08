WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A massive power outage left thousands without electricity in areas throughout Weber County on Wednesday.

Rocky Mountain Power says over 2,100 residents are currently affected. Multiple outages are causing major power loss throughout the area.

Crews were first notified of the outage around 8:49 a.m. early Wednesday morning and are currently on scene working to restore power.

The cause of the power outage is not yet known and officials are still investigating the source.

Rocky Mountain initially estimated residents in the county should have their power restored before 6:30 p.m., although that may change.

To report new outages or to keep track of current power outages, click here.