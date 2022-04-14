WEBER COUNTY (ABC4) – A power outage has left thousands without electricity in areas throughout Weber County on Thursday.

Rocky Mountain Power says over 2,200 residents are currently affected.

Crews were first notified of the outage around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Rocky Mountain says residents in the county should have their power restored before 5 p.m., but that could change.

Officials say the massive outage was caused by an emergency repair situation.

Crews are currently working to restore power as soon as possible.

To report new outages or to keep track of current power outages, click here.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.