TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A massive power outage has left thousands without electricity in areas throughout Tooele County on Monday.

Rocky Mountain Power says almost 5,000 residents are currently affected. Multiple outages are causing major power loss throughout the area.

Crews were first notified of the outage around 8:38 a.m. early Monday morning. Officials are currently on scene working to restore power.

The cause of the outage is not yet known and is currently under investigation.

Rocky Mountain does not have an estimate on when customers will have their power restored at this time.

To report new outages or to keep track of current power outages, click here.