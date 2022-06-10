SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A massive power outage has left thousands without electricity in areas throughout Summit County on Friday.

Rocky Mountain Power says almost 2,000 residents are currently affected. Multiple outages are causing major power loss throughout the area.

Crews were first notified of the outage around 7:39 a.m. early Friday morning and are currently on scene working to restore power.

The cause of the outage due to an emergency repair operation.

Rocky Mountain initially estimated residents in the county should have their power restored before 2 p.m., although that may change.

