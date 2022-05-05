SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A power outage has left thousands without electricity in areas throughout Salt Lake County on Thursday.

Rocky Mountain Power says over 5,000 residents are currently affected.

Crews were first notified of the outage around 9:35 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Rocky Mountain says residents in the county should have their power restored before 1 p.m., but that could change.

The cause of the power outage is not yet known and officials are still investigating the source.

Crews are currently working to restore power as soon as possible.

To report new outages or to keep track of current power outages, click here.