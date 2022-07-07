SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A power outage has left thousands without electricity in areas throughout Salt Lake County on Thursday.

Rocky Mountain Power says about 2,000 residents are currently affected throughout Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake.

Officials say damaged equipment is causing the massive power outage. Crews are currently on scene working to restore power as soon as possible.

Crews were first notified of the outage around 12:10 a.m. early Thursday morning.

Rocky Mountain estimates residents in the county should have their power restored before 12:30 p.m. but that could change.

To report new outages or to keep track of current power outages, click here.