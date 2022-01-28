Power outage affects thousands in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A power outage has left thousands of residents without electricity on Friday.

Rocky Mountain Power says around 1,600 residents in Salt Lake City are currently affected.

Crews were notified of the outage around 8:43 a.m. and officials say power should be restored before noontime.

The cause of the outage is not yet known, but crews are still currently investigating.

To report new outages or keep track of current power outages, click here.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.