Power outage affects thousands in Salt Lake City

Local News

by: Vivian Chow

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A power outage has left thousands of residents without electricity on Friday.

Rocky Mountain Power says around 1,600 residents in Salt Lake City are currently affected.

Crews were notified of the outage around 8:43 a.m. and officials say power should be restored before noontime.

The cause of the outage is not yet known, but crews are still currently investigating.

To report new outages or keep track of current power outages, click here.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories