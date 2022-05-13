SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A power outage has left thousands without electricity throughout Salt Lake City on Friday.

Rocky Mountain Power says over 1,400 residents are currently affected.

Crews were first notified of the outage around 3:19 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Rocky Mountain Power says residents in the area should have their power restored before 6:30 p.m., but that could change.

The cause of the power outage is not yet known and officials are still investigating the source.

Crews are currently working to restore power as soon as possible.