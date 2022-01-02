Power outage affects thousands in Orem, crews on scene

Local News

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A power outage has left thousands in Orem without electricity on Sunday morning.

Rocky Mountain Power says around 2,168 residents have been affected. The outage was first reported around 9:46 a.m.

The cause of the outage is still being investigated at this time.

Crews are currently working to restore power as soon as possible. Restoration is estimated around 1:30 p.m., but that could be delayed.

To keep updated on current power outages or to report a new one, click here.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.

