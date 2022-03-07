MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A power outage has left a few thousand without electricity in Morgan County Monday evening.

Rocky Mountain Power says 2,254 customers are currently without electricity.

The cause of the outage is a damaged line and crews are currently making restoration efforts.

Crews were first notified of the outage around 8:15 p.m. Monday night and officials say power should be restored by 11:30 p.m.

To report new outages or to keep track of current power outages, click here.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.