SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – A power outage has left thousands without electricity in areas throughout Salt Lake County Monday night.

Rocky Mountain Power says over 5,500 residents are currently affected.

There are currently 2,884 without power in South Jordan and 2,701 without power in Draper.

Crews were notified of the outage in both areas shortly after 9 p.m.

Rocky Mountain says residents in South Jordan should have their power restored before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. There is no estimate on when power will return to affected Draper residents.

Crews are currently working to restore power as soon as possible. The cause of the outage is not yet known, but officials are currently investigating.

To report new outages or to keep track of current power outages, click here.