UPDATE: Power restored after outage affects thousands in Salt Lake County

SUNDAY 10/24/21 1:12 p.m.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Power has been restored to thousands of residents in Holladay and Millcreek on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, over 4,696 customers were affected by the outage.

Rocky Mountain Power officials have still not released the cause of the power outage at this time.

Anyone still experiencing an outage after resetting their main breakers should contact officials on their website or by texting “OUT” to 759677.

