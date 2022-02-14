Powder Mountain to host 50th Anniversary celebration over Presidents’ Day Weekend

Powder Mountan is an upside-down ski area in the San Juan Mountains of Utah.

EDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Powder Mountain will be celebrating its 50th anniversary over Presidents’ Day Weekend with live music, food, and activities.

The ski resort will be hosting the event, which is called “Powder Mountain’s Golden Birthday” on Saturday, Feb. 19 and Sunday, Feb. 20.

See below for a list of events that will be held over the weekend celebration.

Saturday, February 19th:

Uinta Brewery Beer Garden at the Bottom of Hidden Lake Lift (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

The Iceman Special Performing in the Powder Keg (2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Scavenger Hunt Around Powder Mountain Resort

50th Gear Giveaways Throughout the Day Around Powder Mountain Resort

Sunday, February 20th:

Kris Lager Performing in the Powder Keg (2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

50th Anniversary Pizza and Pints at Bower Lodge. $30 Tickets – Must Be Purchased in Advance (5 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

Buffet (5pm to 9pm) – Pizza, Salad, Wings, and Cookies

Cash Bar with Uinta Brewery Tap Takeover

The Kapp Brothers (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

The Iceman Special (8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

In 1948, rancher Alvin F. Cobabe inherited what is now Powder Mountain Resort from his late father who previously owned the land as a sheep range. For years, the resort continued to operate as a livestock company, until Cobabe decided to sell the company in 1956, but still retained the thousands of acres of land.

While using the mountain for outdoor recreation such as horseback riding, the idea was born to transform the mountain into a ski resort. In the 1960’s, Cobabe obtained thousands of acres of adjacent property, acquiring ownership of 14,000 acres.

Powder Mountain officially opened its first lift, Sundown, on Feb. 19 1972.

Click here to purchase tickets for Sunday’s pizza and pints event.