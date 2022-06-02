UTAH (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a DUI driver with a wild-looking vehicle driving around with a wheel.
Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) shared a Facebook post with the odd-looking car saying, “Pothole or drunk?”
Deputies first noticed the vehicle after witnessing sparks flying from the car.
Upon inspection, authorities noticed the vehicle was missing a very important item — its front tire.
Deputies say the driver continued traveling down the road “as if nothing was wrong.”
After officials pulled the suspect over, they discovered the driver had a blood alcohol content 3.7 times over the legal limit.
How the vehicle lost its tire exactly, is still not known.