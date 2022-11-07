SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah State Flag Task Force has narrowed designs for a new Utah state flag to a final five choices. The Task Force will now hold a public meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Utah State Capitol to review the final designs.

The final five designs are fine-tuned finalists based off the responses of nearly 45,000 Utahns across the state. Each design contains elements that surveyors say are representative of Utah, such as the beehive that signals industry, community and cooperation, and an eight-pointed star or eight individual stars to represent Utah’s Tribal Nations.

(Courtesy of Utah Department of Cultural & Community Engagement)

Every design removes the complex Utah Coat of Arms on the current state flag, instead adopting a more minimalistic look with bold colors. The flags use blue hues to represent freedom, justice, optimism, and gold to represent prosperity, industry, happiness and the desert. Orange and red hues were used to represent Utah’s southern red rocks, as well as strength and perseverance. On three of the final five flags, the design and white coloration represents Utah’s snow-capped mountains.

The move for a more minimalistic design came in part from the North American Vexillological Association‘s (NAVA) rules for a “good” flag design over a “bad” flag design. According to NAVA, flags must be simple, use basic colors with no lettering or seals, and use meaningful symbolism. Flags should also be distinctive.

The Task Force, led by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, initially received over 7,000 flag designs before narrowing the selection to 20 semifinalists in September. Over the course of the More Than A Flag process, the Task Force saw similar themes and values.

Submissions included themes of mountains, industry, nature, and the iconic Beehive as well as symbols of the Great Salt Lake: snow, the Delicate Arch, and red rocks.

If the Utah State Task Force selects a final design on Nov. 10, officials are expected to ask the Utah State Legislature to consider a proposal to adopt a new state flag in the 2023 Legislative session.