Postcards for Democracy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Postcards might seem a little outdated, but one Utah group got together to write some on Sunday afternoon.

A group called Salt Lake Indivisible gathered to congratulate Senator Romney and Representative McAdams on their recent wins.

Salt Lake Indivisible says they have 7 thousand members in the stat and their goal is to flood the congressional office members with letter for the new congress.