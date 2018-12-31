Local News

Postcards for Democracy

Posted: Dec 30, 2018 05:45 PM MST

Updated: Dec 30, 2018 05:45 PM MST

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Postcards might seem a little outdated, but one Utah group got together to write some on Sunday afternoon.

A group called Salt Lake Indivisible gathered to congratulate Senator Romney and Representative McAdams on their recent wins.

Salt Lake Indivisible says they have 7 thousand members in the stat and their goal is to flood the congressional office members with letter for the new congress.

