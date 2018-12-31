Postcards for Democracy
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Postcards might seem a little outdated, but one Utah group got together to write some on Sunday afternoon.
A group called Salt Lake Indivisible gathered to congratulate Senator Romney and Representative McAdams on their recent wins.
Salt Lake Indivisible says they have 7 thousand members in the stat and their goal is to flood the congressional office members with letter for the new congress.
More Stories
-
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – You know many of us welcome in the…
-
(ABC4 News – Salt Lake City, UT) The next time you see Snoopy and the…
-
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person has died after an auto…