Postal Service resumes delivery after earthquake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — After a 5.7 magnitude earthquake was felt in Magna and surrounding areas the United States Postal Service resumed delivery.

The earthquake struck about 10 miles west of Salt Lake City, near Magna, at 7:09 a.m. USPS representatives said no employees sustained injuries, and mail delivery will not be impacted.

Two post offices were temporarily closed for structural assessment. The offices include Millcreek Post Office located at 3350 S 2940 E and Salt Lake City Main Post Office at 1760 West 2100 South.

Retail services were temporarily unavailable due to power outages at post offices in Magna, West Valley, and Tooele Wednesday morning, but USPS representatives said these offices are now open to assist retail customers.

Other services that will be unavailable at the Main Post Office include bulk mail entry and passport services. In the meantime, customers are asked to visit the USPS website for alternate post office locations in their area.

