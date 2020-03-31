Postal Service issues tips to owners to help keep carriers safe from dog bites

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The United States Postal Service is wanting to remind dog owners that their pets might not love their letter carriers as much as they love their families.

“Thousands of USPS carriers deliver to homes with dogs every day,” a press release issued by the USPS said. “The Postal Service regularly promotes safety initiatives and shares prevention tips to protect employees and customers from dog bites.”

The USPS said most dog bites can be prevented through responsible pet ownership and by following these simple reminders and helpful tips:

Tips to help keep carriers safe

If a postal carrier delivers a certified letter or a package to your front door, place your dog into a separate room and close the door prior to opening the front door. Dogs have been known to burst through screen doors or plate-glass windows to get at strangers.*

Dog owners should remind their children about the need to keep the family dog secured, and not to take mail directly from postal carriers in the presence of the family pet as the dog may see handing mail to a child as a threatening gesture.

Most cities have leash laws that prohibit pet owners from allowing dogs to run loose.

If your dog attacks a postal carrier, you could be held liable for all medical expenses and other costs, which can run into thousands of dollars.

Your mail delivery, and those of your neighbors, may be interrupted or mode of delivery may be changed if your postal carrier is threatened by loose dogs in your neighborhood.

According to 2020 Postal Facts, in 2019, more than 4,900 postal employees were attacked by dogs in 2,270 cities.

USPS also stated they are temporarily modifying customer signature capture procedures.

“While maintaining a safe, appropriate distance, employees will request the customer’s first initial and last name so that the employee can enter the information on the electronic screen or hard copy items such as return receipts, PS Forms 3811 and 3829. For increased safety, employees will politely ask the customer to step back a safe distance or close the screen door/door so that they may leave the item in the mail receptacle or appropriate location by the customer door.”