Post Malone returning to Vivint Smart Home Arena

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- If you missed his show the other day, don’t worry, now you’ll have another chance.
Post Malone will be returning to Vivint Smart Home Arena next year.
“Posty” will be wrapping up his Runaway Tour in his now home town on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22. Click here for details.
What others are reading:
- Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman 1st to testify Tuesday
- The Justice Files: Where’s my Justice?
- Inmate charged with child rape accused of murder-for-hire against victim
- A resort getaway that’s more affordable than you think
- Why health experts say women need to start ‘sitting like a man’