Post Malone returning to Vivint Smart Home Arena

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- If you missed his show the other day, don’t worry, now you’ll have another chance.

Post Malone will be returning to Vivint Smart Home Arena next year.

“Posty” will be wrapping up his Runaway Tour in his now home town on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22. Click here for details.

