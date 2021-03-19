WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

Post Malone, others to perform at Utah music festival

Post Malone

Post Malone performs at the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Live music is making a comeback in Utah.

The Hive Music Festival has announced tickets are now on sale for the August 6-7, 2021, festival at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City.

$uicideboy$ will be Friday’s headliner while Post Malone will headline Saturday.

This is the first time the Hive Music Festival will be held in early August.

Other Friday performers include:

  • Trippie Redd
  • Flatbush Zombies
  • Ski Mask the Slump God
  • OhGeezy
  • $NOT
  • City Morgue
  • Drakeo the Ruler

In addition to Post Malone, Saturday performers include:

  • DaBaby
  • Don Toliver
  • Jack Harlow
  • Lil Mosey
  • Joey Bada$$
  • SAINt JHN
  • Yung Gravy
  • Kaash Paige

For a full list of performers, how to purchase tickets, and more information about the festival, visit hivefestival.com.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers postponed the 2020 Hive Music Festival.

