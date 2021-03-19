Post Malone, others to perform at Utah music festival

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Live music is making a comeback in Utah.
The Hive Music Festival has announced tickets are now on sale for the August 6-7, 2021, festival at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City.
$uicideboy$ will be Friday’s headliner while Post Malone will headline Saturday.
This is the first time the Hive Music Festival will be held in early August.
Other Friday performers include:
- Trippie Redd
- Flatbush Zombies
- Ski Mask the Slump God
- OhGeezy
- $NOT
- City Morgue
- Drakeo the Ruler
In addition to Post Malone, Saturday performers include:
- DaBaby
- Don Toliver
- Jack Harlow
- Lil Mosey
- Joey Bada$$
- SAINt JHN
- Yung Gravy
- Kaash Paige
For a full list of performers, how to purchase tickets, and more information about the festival, visit hivefestival.com.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers postponed the 2020 Hive Music Festival.