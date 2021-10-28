Possible hazmat incident evacuates Univ. of Utah building, no hazard found

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A hazmat incident reported at the University of Utah Wednesday night turned out to be a false alarm. Still, authorities say the teacher that called it in did everything right.

At around 8 p.m., Salt Lake City Fire was called to the U of U after the teacher reported a possible chemical substance mixing with water near the Merrill Engineering Building.

The battalion chief tells ABC4 the teacher did what was right to keep everyone in the area safe.

“He had followed protocol, he had shut everything off, dialed 911, and initiated evacuation of the building,” Battalion Chief Dave Chugg says.

Thankfully, authorities found no hazard on campus and no injuries were reported. Additional details have not yet been released.