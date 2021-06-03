‘Possible hate crime’: Kaysville Police investigating after LGBTQ flag taken, burned

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A LGBTQ rainbow pride flag was reportedly taken from a Kaysville yard and burned, and police are now asking for help investigating the case.
Kaysville Police say they responded to the incident at around 4:45 a.m. on Thursday.
In addition to the burned flag, police found a derogatory note left behind on the scene.
“This is an active investigation and Kaysville detectives are investigating this as a possible hate crime,” Kaysville Police say.
If you have any information, Kaysville Police ask that you contact Detective J. Nicholas at 801-497-7082 or jnicholas@kaysvillecity.com and reference case number K21-03783.
This comes just two days after Governor Spencer Cox declared June LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
“We must encourage relevant and vital conversations about what it means to love each other, understand our differences, and support our LGBTQ+ friends and family members,” Gov. Cox says in the declaration. “We can strengthen resilience in the LGBTQ+ community through family and community inclusion and by providing access to help, and giving them our support, respect, understanding, and friendship.”
In April, a video began circulating on social media of a student at Ridgeline High School cutting down an LGBTQ pride flag during the school’s Diversity Week. In February, a stolen LGBTQ flag in Eagle Mountain was replaced with an apology letter.