SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Officials are on the scene of a possible drowning at Rockport State Park Thursday evening.

Rescue officials are searching for a 39-year-old Salt Lake County man who was paddleboarding.

He and his dog fell off the paddleboard. The dog made it to the shore safely. but crews are still searching for the man.

Earlier around 7:28 p.m., Summit County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that they “activated” their search and rescue team and drone for a “possible drowning.”

Utah State Parks is also responding along with Wasatch County Search and Rescue.

No other details have been released.