Portions of the Bonneville Shoreline Trail now open for public use

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The portion of the Bonneville Shoreline Trail that runs through the Timpanogos Wildlife Management Area is now open for public use.

All other trails on the WMA will remain closed to the public until further notice, according to officials.

The DWR says they reseeded the burned area of the Timpanogos WMA in November 2020 and asks that visitors stay off the area until the seeds can germinate and become established.

Officials added that trail restoration work with trail user groups will continue over the next few months, and additional trails will be reopened once work is completed.

Some trails may open as soon as late spring or early summer 2021, according to officials.

After Range Fire burned through much of the Timpanogos Wildlife Management Area, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources closed the property until further notice in an effort to avoid disturbance of the habitat restoration projects to ensure public safety.