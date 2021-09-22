Portion of US-40 closed in Summit County due to crash

SNYDERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Part of US-40 is closed in Summit County due to a crash.

The Utah Department of Transportation says northbound US-40 is closed at Silver Summit Parkway due to a crash.

If you are traveling in the area, UDOT says to expect delays and consider using an alternate route.

UDOT traffic cameras in the area show traffic backing up along US-40 and exiting near Silver Summit Parkway. The crash is expected to be cleared around 1 p.m.

ABC4 will continue to update this story as information becomes available.