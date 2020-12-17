Portion of SR 92 closed after truck enters river

SUNDANCE, Utah (ABC4) – A portion of SR 92 is temporarily closed Thursday afternoon after a truck rolled off the roadway.
The Utah County Fire Marshal says their fire inspector, Randy, “was in the right place at the right time.”
The truck reportedly moved to avoid another vehicle that spun out. The truck then went off the roadway.
Randy and other first responders were able to get the driver of the truck out safely and “everyone is okay.”
SR 92 is now closed from Sundance. It will remain closed until crews can remove the truck from the river and snow plows can move through the area.
The Sundance area is one of five that currently considered to have an Avalanche Watch, according to the Utah Avalanche Center.
Last January, North Ogden residents David and Erica Kennebeck were driving in the North Ogden Divide when they became caught between two avalanches.
The couple were not injured and were able to catch a ride from someone passing by, but David said in hindsight he wishes he had a shovel in the car to dig their car out of the feet of snow that surrounded it.
Fortunately, the Kennebeck’s story had a happy ending, but being prepared can mean the difference between life and death if stuck in the snow in an area that is not highly populated. ABC4 put together a list of ways to prepare your vehicle when driving in wintry weather.
