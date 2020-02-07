Live Now
Portion of Logan Canyon closed

fog slc area

LOGAN CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News)- A portion of Logan Canyon is closed due to “white out conditions,” officials said on Friday.

The canyon is closed from Beaver Mountain to Garden City in both directions until about noon, officials tweeted from the Logan City Police Dept. dispatch center.

Multiple slide-offs were reported in the area.

The Utah Avalanche Center has released multiple warnings for canyons in northern Utah until Saturday at 6 a.m.

To check current avalanche conditions, click here.

