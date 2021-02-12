Portion of Little Cottonwood Canyon closed due to avalanche risk

UTAH (ABC4) – Portions of Little Cottonwood Canyon and Big Cottonwood Canyon are closed through most of the day Friday due to avalanche concerns.

The Utah Department of Transportation is reporting that all-terrain north of Little Cottonwood Creek from Gate B through Cardiff backcountry is closed.

“Please stay EAST of Cardiff Bowl and areas underneath Cardiff. Extends 1,000m into Big Cottonwood Canyon,” UDOT tweeted Friday morning.

The alert remains in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, February 12.

2/12/21 8:00am- 2/12/21 5:00pm

This comes as much of Utah prepares for an active weather pattern that will move through during the holiday weekend. UDOT crews have been gearing up to treat roadways and tell ABC4 that they are asking for motorists to be patient with them.

Last weekend, four people were killed in an avalanche in the Wilson Glade area of Millcreek Canyon.

As of Friday morning, Unified Police were at the mouth of the Cottonwood Canyons looking for traction devices and stikers.

“While conditions are wet down low, be prepared for snow/slush up high, please drive accordingly!” UDOT Cottonwood Canyons tweeted.

"While conditions are wet down low, be prepared for snow/slush up high, please drive accordingly!" UDOT Cottonwood Canyons tweeted.

Here is a look at what you need to know about Utah’s traction law and avalanches.