Portion of 900 East in Salt Lake City to close for two weeks for construction

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Part of 900 East under I-80 in Salt Lake City will close for two weeks starting on June 7.

Salt Lake City officials say 900 East will close from Ashton Avenue to Parkway Avenue for water line construction.

The Department of Public Utilities is installing a new large diameter water line from Highland Drive to 900 East, which will provide additional water supply to supplement existing wells in the Sugar House area.

Access to Forest Dale Golf Course and Fairmont park will be maintained, but pedestrian and bike crossings will be restricted for the duration of the closure.

If you are traveling in the area, you are encouraged to use 700 East, Highland Drive, or 1300 East as alternative routes. Be sure to use caution through construction areas.

Below is a map outlining where the closure will be, as well as recommended detours.

Major construction just began in the Millcreek and Sugar House areas, causing delays on I-80 and I-215.

