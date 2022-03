SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah family woke up to a spiky surprise this morning.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says a porcupine found its way into a home near Jeremy Ranch on Thursday around 6:30 a.m.

Deputies say the prickly little guy entered the home through an unsecured door.

(Courtesy of Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

He was found snuggling up under a child’s crib, troopers say.

Luckily, the deputies were able to safely remove the porcupine and place him back into the wild.