UTAH (ABC4) – The popular Utah burger joint ‘The Training Table,’ known for its burgers and cheese fries, might be coming back after a 6 year closure.

The restaurant, which was was known as a Utah go-to fast food joint for nearly 40 years, posted a message on its website this week, stating, “Tasty things coming soon…”

The Training Table closed back in 2016 after lawsuits among family members that were involved in ownership and operation of the restaurant chain.

Their last message on Facebook, posted December 2, 2016, read, “As we fondly look back on our past 39 years, we could not begin to thank our customers enough for all of their support.”

(Courtesy of The Training Table)

(Courtesy of The Training Table)

(Courtesy of The Training Table)

The business thanked its customers for sharing countless warm messages remembering their favorite Training Table memories.

“While we made the decision to close our family business, we are celebrating the many cherished memories that have been created over the years. Thank you to our customers, staff and vendors for making The Training Table ‘A Utah Original!!!'”

We can only hope that the legendary cheese fries are back and available for Utahns to enjoy sooner rather than later!