Popular ski resort raises minimum wage to $15 per hour

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – One of Utah’s most popular ski and snowboarding destinations, Solitude Mountain Resort, will be bumping up their paychecks to almost all company employees.

The ski resort will be raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour starting August 14. This applies to all positions that are non-tipped.

“I am proud to announce that this is by far the largest single investment Solitude has ever made in its most important asset – its staff,” says Solitude President & COO Amber Broadaway. “The passion and dedication our employees bring to Solitude every day allow us to create the high-quality mountain experiences we are known for. In order to recruit and retain the best workers, and to pursue our goal of ranking among Utah’s most-preferred employers, we are thrilled to increase our starting wages and continue offering industry-leading benefits.”

Minimum wage standards vary from state to state. Utah currently meets the basic federal minimum wage at $7.25 per hour, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Solitude Mountain Resort’s wage increase echoes President Biden’s push to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour. Minimum wage pay beyond the federal standard is determined by lawmakers in each individual state, according to the Department of Labor.

As of August 2021, there are currently 31 states with higher minimum wages than Utah, according to the Department of Labor.

According to MIT’s Living Wage Calculator, a single person in Utah needs to make at least $14.52 per hour in order to live.

Most recently, Utah was named one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, skyrocketing both rental rates and the housing market.

With many Utahns struggling to keep up with the rising cost of rent, companies paying higher than the basic $7.25 per hour in Utah could see increased demand and retention of job positions.