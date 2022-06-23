SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Bay Area-born and two-time GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum songstress who has been making waves in the music industry since 2014, Kehlani, has just announced a new Salt Lake City stop in her upcoming 2022 Blue Water Road tour, produced by Live Nation.

The announcement includes an addition of five new stops including Salt Lake City, Portsmouth, Va., Franklin, Tenn., Grand Rapids, Mich., and New Orleans, La.

Kehlani is set to perform at The Complex, located at 536 West 100 South on Sept. 7, featuring special guests Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad. Tickets for the show’s SLC debut will go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 24 on Kehlani.com/tour.

Citi cardmembers will have special access to presale tickets beginning June 23 at 7 a.m. until June 23 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. Complete presale details can be found on www.citientertainment.com.