Popular pizza chain opens second location in Utah

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A second location of a popular pizza chain is coming to Utah.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza will be opening a second location in Orem at the corner of University Parkway and Main Street. The pizza chain opened its first location in South Jordan this past November.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a California-based pizza chain, has dozens of locations throughout California, Oregon, Nevada, Idaho and Utah.

The new Orem location boasts 3,400 square feet and features 11 big-screen televisions, an arcade area, a beer and wine bar and a private party room.

According to a report in QSR Magazine, Mountain Mike’s has reached a deal with Utah-based RVTC Enterprises LLC to bring five more stores to the state, specifically in Utah County.

The next Utah location is slated to open in Spanish Fork during spring 2022.

“Our extensive background in dairy farming has given us an up-close look at how quality ingredients play such a critical role in producing delicious food, and it’s one of the main reasons Mountain Mike’s Pizza was the clear choice for us as we searched for the perfect family-friendly restaurant to introduce to Utah communities,” said Jamie Cabral, Operations Director for RVTC Enterprises LLC. “In addition to a fun dining environment and the mountain-size portions families crave, the brand’s legendary crispy curly pepperoni and use of fresh ingredients delivers a recipe like no other we’ve experienced, and we are excited to share our love for Mountain Mike’s with the Orem community.”

The new Mountain Mike’s is located at 41 West University Pkwy, Orem, UT 84058.

For store information, click here.