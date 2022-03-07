SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Caniacs, get ready because another Raising Cane’s will be opening in Utah!

Beloved chicken chain Raising Cane’s will be opening its first store in South Salt Lake on March 8. This will be the company’s fifth store in Utah.

Located near the South Salt Lake Water Tower at 2150 South State St., the new shop will hold a grand opening ceremony this Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Attendees can enjoy live music with free coffee and hot chocolate. Mayor Cherie Wood will also be in attendance.

To celebrate, twenty lucky fans can enter their name to win Free Cane’s for a Year. The store will accept entries on March 8 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. for a “Lucky 20” drawing to folks aged 13 and older.

The first 100 dine-in customers will receive a free Cane’s t-shirt and a gift card to redeem a Box Combo on their next visit.

The new South Salt Lake location will be serving customers through its mobile app, drive-thru lane, takeout, dine-in and a large outdoor patio. The store will be open every day from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Raising Cane’s currently has more than 600 Restaurants across 31 states and the Middle East. The company plans to open over 100 new locations across 10 new markets in 2022.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – to South Salt Lake next week,” said Restaurant Leader Colbilyn Wyman. “We’ve already started getting involved throughout the Community and we look forward to donating to the Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe scholarship fund later this month. We have a lot of fun things planned for our grand opening celebration on Tuesday, so be sure to stop by!”