Pop-up Russian bakery coming to SLC for one day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If a chocolate cream hazelnut roll or handheld Russian pastries filled with meat and cheese sounds good to you, you’re in luck.

Piroshky Piroshky is a Seattle-based Russian bakery that is coming to Salt Lake City for a day while touring the United States. The bakery has appeared on Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations” and was voted one of “The 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America” by the Smithsonian.

Courtesy: Piroshky Piroshky Bakery

Those who are interested can pre-order the bakery’s sweet and savory treats at piroshybakery.com for pickup on September 7. The deadline for orders is September 5 at 3 p.m.

Orders must be a minimum of $50 and can be picked up from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 255 Lincoln Crossroad Square in Salt Lake City.

The bakery has come to Salt Lake City in the past and received a very welcoming reception, according to owner, Olga Sagan.

“We had lots of requests to return from guests who weren’t aware of our visit until after the event,” she tells ABC4.com.

But why the pop-up bakery format?

“We are researching new markets for a potential brick and mortar location, and we love meeting our fans where ever we go!” Sagan says.

According to Sagan, Piroshky Piroshky got its start when two immigrants from the Soviet Union worked their way through entry level jobs to open the bakery in the Pike Place market in Seattle, Washington in 1992.

Photo courtesy: Piroshky Piroshky Bakery

Never heard of a piroshky before? According to the bakery’s press release, piroshkys are “handheld pies filled with both sweet and savory fillings… Traditionally served throughout markets and homes in Eastern Europe, their fillings are as diverse and differing as the cultures and people who make and serve them.”

The pirsohkys are individually made from scratch and hand-molded. Why should Utahns consider stopping by on September 7?

“Our handheld pies are an easy and filling family meal. Our sweet pies like our Chocolate Cream Hazelnut Roll also make an amazing dessert, or are a great way to make any occasion special,” Sagan says.

Visit piroshkybakery.com to pre-order.