Pop-up pet pantry to continue through Dec. 20; Over 60,000 pounds of pet food distributed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Nuzzle & Co.’s ‘Pop-up Pet Pantry’ is continuing its services through Dec. 20. The group has distributed 60,509 pounds of pet food and supplies since March 2020 to pet owners in the community who have been impacted by the pandemic.

“We are so thankful to the community members who stop by and donate food and funds during

these pet drives”, said Caitlin Cruz, events coordinator. “The holidays can be a tough time for families and we appreciate help from animal lovers to care for other pet owners who need help.”

On Sunday, Dec. 13, look for Nuzzles vehicle, staff, and volunteers at the Smith’s Marketplace parking lot in Magna from 3-5 p.m where pet owners can receive free pet food for their furry friends.

“We send a special thanks to the Jason Heigl Foundation who, through a grant extension to Nuzzles & Co., has made Pop-Up Pet Pantry possible”, said Lindsay Ortega, executive director. “We empathize with families struggling because of COVID-19 job loss and layoffs – often, these are people in our community who serve others and in particular, are being hit hard”, said Orgeta. “I would also like to thank the Nuzzles staff and volunteers, who are so happy to help others! They brave the cold winter weather passing out food and supplies at our safe drive-up locations in the Smith’s parking lots in the Magna and Rose Park area to make sure pets are taken care of.”

Nuzzles & Co. Pop-Up Pet Pantry December Schedule:

● MAGNA- Dec. 13, 3-5 pm: Smith’s Marketplace (parking lot) at 8055 W 3500 S, Magna, UT

● ROSE PARK- Dec. 20, 3-5 pm: Smith’s Marketplace (parking lot) at 1174 W 600 N, SLC, UT

(3:00-5:00 pm or as long as supplies last.)

● SUMMIT COUNTY (Peoa)- 24/7 Blue Barrell’s outside entrance food & supply drop off / pick up:

6466 N Highview Rd, Peoa, UT

Nuzzles & Co. also reminds people:

● We can only give enough food and litter for one household per car.

● Stay in your car and a line will form in the parking lot.

● We will support feral cat colonies during the entirety of the food pantry, as long as food lasts.

● We will be in PPE, and require that you also wear a face covering and practice social distancing

with us to keep our staff and volunteers safe.

● Lastly, please be patient with us as we work to provide the supplies for everyone in need.

● You can help support our pantries with a donation through our website:

https://nuzzlesandco.org/donate. Or, drop-off supplies during a Pop-Up Pantry, or at our Rescue

Ranch in Peoa, UT.