Poll: Bernie Sanders the front-runner in Utah’s Presidential Primary

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A new poll shows Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is the front-runner in Utah’s Super Tuesday Presidential Primary Election.

According to the new Hinckley Institute of Politics/Deseret News poll, 28 percent of respondents said they are casting ballots for Bernie Sanders, followed by 19 percent for New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, 18 percent for Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and 15-percent for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Former Vice President Joe Biden came in fifth place with 6 percent of the votes and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was last with 4 percent.

Eight percent of voters polled were not sure who they were going to vote for and one percent said they were voting for another candidate.