Live Now
Watch 5pm News Live Now

Poll: Bernie Sanders the front-runner in Utah’s Presidential Primary

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A new poll shows Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is the front-runner in Utah’s Super Tuesday Presidential Primary Election.

According to the new Hinckley Institute of Politics/Deseret News poll, 28 percent of respondents said they are casting ballots for Bernie Sanders, followed by 19 percent for New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, 18 percent for Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and 15-percent for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Former Vice President Joe Biden came in fifth place with 6 percent of the votes and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was last with 4 percent.

Eight percent of voters polled were not sure who they were going to vote for and one percent said they were voting for another candidate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss