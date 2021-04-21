Police: Wrong-way driver was high, planned incident that killed one

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A woman hospitalized after colliding with a wrong-way driver Monday evening,- has died.

Authorities tell ABC4 the unidentified 19-year-old woman died overnight.

The suspect, 35-year-old Justin Robertson, was arrested on multiple charges following the incident, including driving under the influence and failure to stop. Authorities tell ABC4 an additional charge could be added following the woman’s death.

Before the crash Monday night, Robertson allegedly hit a parked police car in Cottonwood Heights. He then took off, traveling in the wrong direction on the transition ramp from southbound I-15 to eastbound 215, when his vehicle collided with two other cars.

The crash sent a driver and a passenger to the hospital, injured the other driver, and caused a dog to be transported to an emergency veterinarian clinic.

According to the probable cause statement, Robertson attempted to flee the scene on foot, but was apprehended a short time later.

Authorities say Robertson was displaying signs of impairment and “stated several times he was high.” The probable cause statement says Robertson admitted to using methamphetamine “10 to 30 minutes prior to the crash.”

Robertson, according to court documents, also admitted to planning “the events of the night and had done them on purpose.”

At this time, charges are still pending against Robertson.