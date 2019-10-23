Police: Woman threatens to hunt down, rape and murder officers who arrested her following DUI crash

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A woman was arrested after police said she threatened to kill officers as they tried to take her into custody following a suspected DUI crash.

Sarah Jane Doughty was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Sunday on seven counts of assault against a police officer and various other charges.

According to a probable cause statement, witnesses reported Doughty had been drinking at a bar and left in a car. When witnesses attempted to stop her from leaving, she sped from the area and hit two vehicles in the parking lot.

That’s when she took off running, according to witness accounts. Doughty was found nearby when officers arrived on the scene.

Responding officers reported she had a “heavy odor of alcohol coming from her, had trouble speaking coherently, walking straight, keeping balance.”

The probable cause statement indicates officers tried to place her in custody and put her in a patrol vehicle, but she yelled “abusive and racial statements,” “kicked and spit” and “threatened to kill all officers present at the scene.”

Officers reported she went as far as to say she “would find officers on Facebook, hunt them down, rape and murder them.”

Doughty was also booked on charges of DUI, disorderly conduct, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, and interference with an arresting officer.

