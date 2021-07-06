Police: Woman fatally shoots husband in Magna

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A man was allegedly shot and killed by his wife in Magna early Tuesday morning.

According to Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department, around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 9000 Main Street in Magna after a woman, later identified as 41-year-old Cynthia Vincent, called and said she had shot her husband, 57-year-old Michael Vincent.

She told law enforcement she shot her husband because he was assaulting her.

Paramedics found Michael Vincent inside the main entrance of the building and performed CPR on him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Sgt. Cutler tells ABC4.

Arresting documents show that officers found a revolver next to where Michael was laying. Cynthia Vincent told officers that it was the gun she had to used to shoot her husband.

Cynthia Vincent told law enforcement Michael had strangled her, so she retrieved a gun to defend herself.

Arresting documents show the “only indicators of an assault” was a large scratch under Cynthia Vincent’s chin.

She was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.