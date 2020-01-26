Police: Woman drowns at Crystal Hot Springs

CRYSTAL HOT SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police say one woman is dead after drowning at Crystal Hot Springs Saturday.

Officials with the Box Elder County Sheriff say crews were dispatched to reports of a woman drowning at Crystal Hot Springs around 3 p.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived on scene they say there was a female who had been removed from the water and witness on scene with medical training were administering CPR.

Deputies from Box Elder Sheriff’s, Tremonton Fire and EMS, and Honeyville First Responders were all dispatched to the scene.

Officials say upon arrival Tremonton EMS ook over the CPR and the victim was transported to Bear River Valley Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

Responding crews say the woman 51-year-old from Cache Valley.

Officials say she and a friend were visiting Crystal Hot Springs and swimming in the large pool when teenagers, also in the pool noticed she was struggling and determined she was in trouble.

The teens called for assistance and the woman was removed from the pool and CPR initiated, police say.

It is unknown at this time what caused the drowning.

Police say the woman’s identify won’t be released until next of kin is notified.

This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

