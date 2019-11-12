Police: Woman charged with child abuse after jumping gate to attack neighbor kids

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman is facing child abuse charges after police said she jumped over the neighbor’s fence and attempted to assault two juveniles Saturday evening.

According to charging documents, police were called by a juvenile to a home on Redwing Street in West Valley City around 5:45 p.m. on a child abuse report.

When police arrived, they were told by two juveniles that Jessica Bawden had thrown multiple branches from a tree at them while they were playing in their own backyard and then she ran to the front of their home and jumped over a gate in the side yard that leads to the backyard.

The victims told police that the suspect then chased them around the backyard, screaming “I’m going to kill you!” and attempted to grab one of the juvenile’s neck but missed his neck and grabbed his shirt.

The juvenile was reportedly able to break free of Bawden’s grasp, enter his home, lock the doors and call the police.

When police approached Bawden and attempted to detain her, she resisted and pulled away from the officers. Officers had to use physical force in order to take her into custody.

Officers said Bawden smelled strongly of alcohol at the time of her arrest.

Bawden is facing charges of child abuse, interfering with arresting officers, the threat of violence and intoxication.

