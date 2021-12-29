WANTED: West Valley robbery suspect at large after ramming truck into storefront

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man suspected of ramming his car into a storefront during a robbery.

West Valley City Police say the suspect used his pickup truck to crash into a storefront located near 5600 W 2600 S on Thursday, Dec. 23. The business name is being withheld due to fears of a second attack.

(Courtesy of West Valley City Police)

(Courtesy of West Valley City Police)

(Courtesy of West Valley City Police)

Police have not identified the suspect and only have surveillance camera footage at this time. Officials say the man’s vehicle is a Nissan Titan pickup truck and likely has damage to the rear. The picture shown is not the actual truck, but is the same make and model, according to police.

Authorities say the truck’s license plates show Utah’s “In God We Trust” plate with the number “2G0CD”. It could also have a plate numbered “4S0EW.” Police believe the plates may have been replaced after the robbery.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

If you have seen this man or have information regarding the case, contact the police at (801) 840-4000 and reference case number 21I046882.